Thermal Energy International (CVE:TMG) Stock Price Up 23.5%

Thermal Energy International Inc. (CVE:TMG – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 23.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 113,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 80,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Thermal Energy International Trading Up 23.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 320.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.09. The firm has a market cap of C$17.23 million and a P/E ratio of -9.55.

Thermal Energy International Company Profile

Thermal Energy International Inc engages in the development, engineering, and supply of pollution control products, heat recovery systems, and condensate return solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its products include GEM steam traps; FLU-ACE, a direct contact condensing heat recovery system that recycles the heat lost through the boiler flue gas exhaust; electricity co-generation solutions; and DRY-REX, a low temperature biomass drying system, as well as indirect contact heat recovery equipment.

