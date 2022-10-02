MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Shares Down 2.6%

Shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) fell 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.03 and last traded at $11.03. 902 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 102,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MYTE. Cowen decreased their price target on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Societe Generale decreased their price target on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen decreased their price target on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.63.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.02. The company has a market capitalization of $975.51 million, a PE ratio of -88.62 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. ( NYSE:MYTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a positive return on equity of 10.61% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $186.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.39 million. Equities analysts anticipate that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MYTE. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 1st quarter valued at $1,853,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 358,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after acquiring an additional 105,983 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 941,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,516,000 after acquiring an additional 99,640 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 296,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after buying an additional 45,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 2nd quarter worth $412,000. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

