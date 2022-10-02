Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) Short Interest Up 38.9% in September

Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,462,500 shares, a growth of 38.9% from the August 31st total of 1,052,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 119.9 days.
Investor AB (publ) Stock Up 5.5 %
Shares of Investor AB (publ) stock opened at $14.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.37 and its 200-day moving average is $17.98. Investor AB has a 12-month low of $13.46 and a 12-month high of $26.13.
