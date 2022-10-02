Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) Short Interest Up 38.9% in September

Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,462,500 shares, a growth of 38.9% from the August 31st total of 1,052,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 119.9 days.

Investor AB (publ) Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of Investor AB (publ) stock opened at $14.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.37 and its 200-day moving average is $17.98. Investor AB has a 12-month low of $13.46 and a 12-month high of $26.13.

Investor AB (publ) Company Profile

Investor AB (publ) is a venture capital firm specializing in mature, middle market, buyouts and growth capital investments. It is operating through four business areas including core, private equity, operating, and financial investments. For core investments, the firm invests in health care, financial services, IT and fintech sectors and considers investments in listed companies in leading minority positions.

