China Longyuan Power Group Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPXY) Short Interest Up 40.0% in September

China Longyuan Power Group Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPXY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the August 31st total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

China Longyuan Power Group Trading Up 0.5 %

CLPXY stock opened at 12.47 on Friday. China Longyuan Power Group has a 1 year low of 12.25 and a 1 year high of 24.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 15.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 18.41.

China Longyuan Power Group Company Profile

China Longyuan Power Group Corporation Limited generates and sells wind and coal power in the People's Republic of China. It operates through segments, Wind Power and Coal Power. The company designs, develops, constructs, manages, and operates wind and coal power plants. It also operates other power projects, such as thermal, solar, tidal, biomass, and geothermal solar power.

