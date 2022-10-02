ABC-Mart,Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMKYF) Short Interest Update

ABC-Mart,Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMKYF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 153,500 shares, an increase of 39.9% from the August 31st total of 109,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

ABC-Mart,Inc. Price Performance

OTCMKTS:AMKYF opened at $43.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.10. ABC-Mart,Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.10 and a 52 week high of $50.21.

Get ABC-MartInc. alerts:

ABC-Mart,Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

ABC-Mart,Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of shoes, clothing, and general merchandise products for men, women, and kids in Japan. The company develops and manufactures shoes; and licenses various brands. In addition, the company is involved in the sale of owned and purchased products through ABC-MART stores.

Receive News & Ratings for ABC-MartInc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABC-MartInc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.