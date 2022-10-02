Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) Short Interest Update

Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 616,300 shares, an increase of 39.4% from the August 31st total of 442,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 270,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Lizhi during the first quarter worth about $128,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Lizhi by 65.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 66,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Lizhi in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Lizhi in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Lizhi Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of LIZI stock opened at $0.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.19. The stock has a market cap of $29.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 1.21. Lizhi has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $3.64.

About Lizhi

LIZHI INC. operates an audio entertainment and social networking platform in the People's Republic of China. It provides podcasts, live streaming, and audio entertainment products. The company offers Lizhi app, an audio entertainment platform that offers interactive audio experience, as well as audio entertainment content, such as social, talk show, music, ACG, and audio book content; Tiya App, an audio-based social networking product; and LIZHI Podcast, a podcast app to provide curated podcast content.

