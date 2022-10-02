Short Interest in BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB) Grows By 40.0%

BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BABB opened at $0.80 on Friday. BAB has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 million, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.89.

BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. BAB had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $0.82 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 27th. BAB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.02%.

BAB, Inc franchises and licenses bagel and muffin retail units under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), and SweetDuet (SD) trade names in the United States. It's BAB franchised brand consists of daily baked bagels, flavored cream cheeses, premium coffees, gourmet bagel sandwiches, and other related products.

