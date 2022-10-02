Short Interest in Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) Rises By 39.7%

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 492,200 shares, an increase of 39.7% from the August 31st total of 352,300 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

FENC opened at $8.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.12, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $8.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.28. The stock has a market cap of $211.65 million, a P/E ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 0.09.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.09). On average, research analysts expect that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Fennec Pharmaceuticals

FENC has been the topic of several research reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) by 23,280.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,296 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.06% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 43.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

