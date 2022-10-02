Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,200 shares, an increase of 39.6% from the August 31st total of 41,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 328,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Get Artelo Biosciences alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Artelo Biosciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Rating) by 67.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,819 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.43% of Artelo Biosciences worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 49.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Artelo Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARTL opened at $3.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.81. Artelo Biosciences has a 52 week low of $3.11 and a 52 week high of $19.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.48.

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.15). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Artelo Biosciences will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Artelo Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Artelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments to modulate the endocannabinoid system. Its product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13, a synthetic G protein-coupled receptor agonist, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of anorexia associated with cancer; ART12.11, a synthetic cannabidiol cocrystal for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and ART26.12, a fatty acid binding protein 5 inhibitor for prostate and breast cancer treatment, as well as for treating PTSD.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Artelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.