Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,200 shares, an increase of 39.6% from the August 31st total of 41,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 328,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a research note on Friday, August 12th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Artelo Biosciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Rating) by 67.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,819 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.43% of Artelo Biosciences worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 49.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Artelo Biosciences Stock Performance
Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.15). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Artelo Biosciences will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Artelo Biosciences Company Profile
Artelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments to modulate the endocannabinoid system. Its product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13, a synthetic G protein-coupled receptor agonist, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of anorexia associated with cancer; ART12.11, a synthetic cannabidiol cocrystal for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and ART26.12, a fatty acid binding protein 5 inhibitor for prostate and breast cancer treatment, as well as for treating PTSD.
