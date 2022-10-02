Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Price Performance

Shares of Altisource Asset Management stock opened at $15.76 on Friday. Altisource Asset Management has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $27.44. The firm has a market cap of $27.99 million, a PE ratio of -23.52 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAMC. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $430,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Altisource Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $507,000. Institutional investors own 15.87% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Company Profile

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

