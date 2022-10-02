Gerard Schut Sells 7,500 Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) Stock

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) Senior Officer Gerard Schut sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total transaction of C$225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,433,270.

Vermilion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VET opened at C$29.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.90. The firm has a market cap of C$4.85 billion and a PE ratio of 6.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$32.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$28.47. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of C$11.15 and a 12-month high of C$39.21.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Vermilion Energy

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Vermilion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$38.09.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

