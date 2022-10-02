Frank X. Leonard Sells 6,754 Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Stock

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) insider Frank X. Leonard sold 6,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.35, for a total transaction of $522,421.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,134 shares in the company, valued at $4,419,314.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NovoCure Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVCR opened at $75.98 on Friday. NovoCure Limited has a 12-month low of $56.39 and a 12-month high of $124.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of -116.89 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 8.08 and a quick ratio of 7.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.03.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). NovoCure had a negative net margin of 12.52% and a negative return on equity of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $140.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of NovoCure

A number of analysts recently commented on NVCR shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of NovoCure from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NovoCure has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVCR. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 1,108.1% during the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 175.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 601 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 50.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

