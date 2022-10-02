Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Acquires $387,887.89 in Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Tobias Lutke acquired 5,941 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.29 per share, with a total value of $387,887.89. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 65,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,297,061.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Tobias Lutke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 20th, Tobias Lutke acquired 5,291 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.19 per share, with a total value of $360,793.29.

On Tuesday, September 13th, Tobias Lutke acquired 4,482 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $337,897.98.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Tobias Lutke acquired 5,894 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.00 per share, with a total value of $365,428.00.

On Tuesday, August 30th, Tobias Lutke acquired 5,577 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $378,957.15.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Tobias Lutke bought 5,177 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.94 per share, with a total value of $372,433.38.

On Tuesday, August 16th, Tobias Lutke bought 4,023 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $90.55 per share, with a total value of $364,282.65.

On Thursday, August 11th, Tobias Lutke bought 3,930 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.24 per share, with a total value of $382,153.20.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

COIN stock opened at $64.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.93 and a beta of 3.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.06. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.83 and a 1 year high of $368.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($4.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.04) by ($1.91). The company had revenue of $808.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.32 million. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. Analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Coinbase Global from $173.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Coinbase Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on Coinbase Global from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Coinbase Global from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.48.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

