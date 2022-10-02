David Destefano Sells 28,900 Shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Stock

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) CEO David Destefano sold 28,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total transaction of $402,866.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,773 shares in the company, valued at $4,652,795.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

David Destefano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 28th, David Destefano sold 36,419 shares of Vertex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total transaction of $494,934.21.

On Monday, September 19th, David Destefano sold 26,340 shares of Vertex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total transaction of $361,648.20.

On Thursday, September 15th, David Destefano sold 47,275 shares of Vertex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.51, for a total transaction of $685,960.25.

Vertex Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VERX opened at $13.67 on Friday. Vertex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.44 and a 52 week high of $22.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -195.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 48.00 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Vertex had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $119.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Vertex’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VERX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertex by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Vertex by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Vertex by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vertex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Vertex by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Vertex from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Vertex in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.21.

Vertex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

