Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Director Sells $322,520.64 in Stock

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) Director F Barry Bays sold 14,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.36, for a total transaction of $322,520.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,668,469 shares in the company, valued at $37,306,966.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

F Barry Bays also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 13th, F Barry Bays sold 19,700 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total transaction of $442,462.00.

On Monday, August 29th, F Barry Bays sold 8,064 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $162,086.40.

Treace Medical Concepts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMCI opened at $22.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 8.13 and a quick ratio of 7.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.20. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $27.25. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -31.08 and a beta of -0.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts ( NASDAQ:TMCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Treace Medical Concepts had a negative return on equity of 39.92% and a negative net margin of 34.46%. The company had revenue of $29.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.71 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 4.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 24.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 8.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 2.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares during the period. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

Featured Articles

