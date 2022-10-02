INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) Short Interest Update

INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,000 shares, an increase of 38.8% from the August 31st total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of INVO Bioscience by 368.2% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 50,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 39,758 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of INVO Bioscience by 99,137.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 92,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 92,198 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of INVO Bioscience by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of INVO Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its position in shares of INVO Bioscience by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. 11.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INVO Bioscience Stock Performance

INVO Bioscience stock opened at $1.06 on Friday. INVO Bioscience has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $4.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.34.

INVO Bioscience Company Profile

INVO Bioscience, Inc, a commercial-stage fertility company, provides assisted reproductive technology solutions worldwide. Its flagship product is the INVOcell, a medical device that allows fertilization and early embryo development to take place in vivo within the woman's body. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

