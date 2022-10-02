Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,148 Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,888 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BHLB. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 974.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,836 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 46.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,291 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BHLB opened at $27.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.04. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.62 and a 12-month high of $31.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp ( NYSE:BHLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $97.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.78 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 8.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.11%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.60.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

