State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 665 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 1,799.8% in the first quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 5,999,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,389,000 after purchasing an additional 5,683,695 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the first quarter valued at about $66,977,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in TEGNA by 199.6% during the first quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 4,433,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,086,000 after buying an additional 2,953,426 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in TEGNA by 555,167.0% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,554,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,215,000 after buying an additional 2,553,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HG Vora Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TEGNA by 333.3% during the first quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,800,000 after buying an additional 2,500,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TGNA opened at $20.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.49. TEGNA Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.94 and a twelve month high of $23.04.

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $784.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.78 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 20.18%. TEGNA’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.17%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Huber Research upgraded shares of TEGNA from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

