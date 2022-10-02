Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,631 Shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,199 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,631 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Unisys were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Unisys by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,761 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Unisys by 152.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Unisys during the first quarter worth about $194,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Unisys during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Unisys during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Unisys alerts:

Unisys Stock Performance

Unisys stock opened at $7.55 on Friday. Unisys Co. has a 52 week low of $7.23 and a 52 week high of $27.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.21.

Unisys Company Profile

Unisys ( NYSE:UIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 24.85% and a negative net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $515.00 million during the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud and Infrastructure Solutions (C&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS) segments. The DWS segment provides solutions that transform digital workplaces securely and create exceptional end-user experiences.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.