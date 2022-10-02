Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.44.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FRHLF. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Freehold Royalties in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Freehold Royalties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

OTCMKTS FRHLF opened at $10.41 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.19. Freehold Royalties has a 1 year low of $7.78 and a 1 year high of $13.97.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0685 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.

