Amalgamated Bank Decreases Stock Position in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,314 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 983 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in NBT Bancorp were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 7,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. 56.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NBT Bancorp

In related news, EVP Shaunastar Hyle sold 1,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total transaction of $50,699.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,089.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NBT Bancorp news, EVP Shaunastar Hyle sold 1,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $50,699.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,089.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Martin A. Dietrich sold 10,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $432,692.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 108,984 shares in the company, valued at $4,631,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

NBT Bancorp Stock Performance

NBT Bancorp stock opened at $37.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.82 and a 200-day moving average of $37.83. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.58 and a 52 week high of $42.63.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $129.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.10 million. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 29.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NBT Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from NBT Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

