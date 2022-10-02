Amalgamated Bank Decreases Stake in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,265 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Encore Capital Group were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECPG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Encore Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Encore Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 137.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Encore Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Compass Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth $221,000.

NASDAQ ECPG opened at $45.48 on Friday. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.12 and a 52 week high of $72.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.40.

Encore Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ECPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $356.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.75 million. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 24.34%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

