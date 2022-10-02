Amalgamated Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in shares of iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,724 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in iStar were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Conversant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iStar during the first quarter worth about $17,218,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in iStar during the first quarter worth about $145,000. State Street Corp raised its position in iStar by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,625,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,466,000 after acquiring an additional 127,326 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in iStar during the first quarter worth about $672,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iStar during the first quarter worth about $1,579,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAR opened at $9.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.41, a quick ratio of 11.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $790.62 million, a P/E ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.50. iStar Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $27.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. iStar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.70%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of iStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st.

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

