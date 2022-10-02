Amalgamated Bank Has $713,000 Stock Position in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 681 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,878,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,586,000 after purchasing an additional 277,421 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,562,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,805,000 after purchasing an additional 226,118 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,237,000 after purchasing an additional 31,439 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 464,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,014,000 after purchasing an additional 7,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 341,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northwest Natural

In other Northwest Natural news, VP David A. Weber sold 1,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $76,423.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 171 shares in the company, valued at $9,100.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,438 shares of company stock worth $76,522. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northwest Natural Stock Performance

NYSE:NWN opened at $43.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Northwest Natural Holding has a twelve month low of $43.07 and a twelve month high of $57.63.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $194.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.21 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 8.27%. Northwest Natural’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Natural Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.482 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.60.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

Further Reading

