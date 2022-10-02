Bank of America Corp DE Has $29.55 Million Position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,108 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,134 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.37% of Synaptics worth $29,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 716.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 158,382 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,854,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 165,485 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,909,000 after buying an additional 36,037 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,119 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,640,000 after buying an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,520 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,204,000 after buying an additional 7,241 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 8,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total transaction of $1,122,492.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,728.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Synaptics news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $492,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,256,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 8,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total value of $1,122,492.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,728.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,188 shares of company stock valued at $2,148,813 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SYNA stock opened at $99.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.17 and its 200-day moving average is $142.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.50. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $98.50 and a 52 week high of $299.39.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $476.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.74 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 38.59% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SYNA shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Synaptics from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Synaptics from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded Synaptics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Synaptics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Synaptics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.08.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

