Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Trio-Tech International Stock Down 4.3 %
Shares of TRT stock opened at $4.64 on Friday. Trio-Tech International has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $13.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Trio-Tech International Company Profile
