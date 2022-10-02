Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Trio-Tech International Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of TRT stock opened at $4.64 on Friday. Trio-Tech International has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $13.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Trio-Tech International Company Profile

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. The company's Testing Services segment offers stabilization bake, thermal shock, temperature cycling, mechanical shock, constant acceleration, gross and fine leak, electrical, static and dynamic burn-in, and vibration testing, as well as reliability lab and microprocessor equipment contract cleaning services.

