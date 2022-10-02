Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMTGet Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on LMT. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set a sector perform rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Lockheed Martin from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $415.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $460.73.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $386.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $420.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $429.38. Lockheed Martin has a 1-year low of $324.23 and a 1-year high of $479.99. The firm has a market cap of $102.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMTGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.03. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.13 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Donovan bought 632 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.8% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 53.8% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

