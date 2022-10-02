Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on LMT. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set a sector perform rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Lockheed Martin from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $415.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $460.73.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $386.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $420.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $429.38. Lockheed Martin has a 1-year low of $324.23 and a 1-year high of $479.99. The firm has a market cap of $102.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.03. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.13 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Donovan bought 632 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.8% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 53.8% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

