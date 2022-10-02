ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Separately, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th.

ALLETE Price Performance

Shares of ALE stock opened at $50.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.77. ALLETE has a one year low of $49.89 and a one year high of $68.61.

ALLETE Announces Dividend

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $373.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.12 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 6.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ALLETE will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ALLETE

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in ALLETE by 421.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ALLETE during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in ALLETE during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ALLETE during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in ALLETE by 23.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

