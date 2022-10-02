Startek (NYSE:SRT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Startek (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Startek from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th.

Get Startek alerts:

Startek Stock Performance

NYSE:SRT opened at $3.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Startek has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $7.16. The stock has a market cap of $121.02 million, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Startek

Startek ( NYSE:SRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. Startek had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $167.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.34 million. Analysts expect that Startek will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Startek in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Startek in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Startek in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Startek in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Startek by 158.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 13,208 shares during the last quarter. 16.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Startek Company Profile

(Get Rating)

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, and back-office services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Startek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Startek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.