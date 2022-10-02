Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.
Diversified Healthcare Trust Price Performance
DHC opened at $0.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.03. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $236.75 million, a P/E ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.49.
Diversified Healthcare Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.34%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diversified Healthcare Trust
Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile
DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.
Featured Articles
