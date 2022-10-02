Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

DHC opened at $0.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.03. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $236.75 million, a P/E ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.34%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 793,450.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 15,869 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $186,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $345,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 77.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,346,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 589,033 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

