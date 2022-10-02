Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 11.8 %
ADMP stock opened at $0.20 on Friday. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $1.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.42.
Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 million.
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy, opioid overdose, respiratory, and inflammatory disease in the United States. The company's product candidates comprise SYMJEPI epinephrine pre-filled syringe injectable products for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis; dry powder inhaler products for the treatment of asthma; and naloxone injection for the treatment of opioid overdose.
