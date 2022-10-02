Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 11.8 %

ADMP stock opened at $0.20 on Friday. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $1.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.42.

Get Adamis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adamis Pharmaceuticals

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. ( NASDAQ:ADMP Get Rating ) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 475,373 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 55,168 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.32% of Adamis Pharmaceuticals worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy, opioid overdose, respiratory, and inflammatory disease in the United States. The company's product candidates comprise SYMJEPI epinephrine pre-filled syringe injectable products for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis; dry powder inhaler products for the treatment of asthma; and naloxone injection for the treatment of opioid overdose.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.