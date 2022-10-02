Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Separately, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Tetra Tech in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a neutral rating for the company.

Tetra Tech Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $128.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.06 and a 200 day moving average of $140.70. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Tetra Tech has a 12-month low of $118.55 and a 12-month high of $192.91.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Tetra Tech

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 19.01%.

In other news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total transaction of $173,592.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,041.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 16,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.62, for a total transaction of $2,412,816.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,124,635.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total value of $173,592.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,631,041.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tetra Tech

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTEK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter valued at $225,525,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 1,602.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 469,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,044,000 after buying an additional 441,461 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 669.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 439,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,999,000 after buying an additional 382,324 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,041,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,195,707,000 after buying an additional 327,928 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 168.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 472,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,853,000 after buying an additional 296,212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

See Also

