Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Onconova Therapeutics Trading Down 6.2 %

ONTX stock opened at $0.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.18 and a 200-day moving average of $1.33. Onconova Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $3.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.47.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,797.79% and a negative return on equity of 34.81%. The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Onconova Therapeutics will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Onconova Therapeutics

About Onconova Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONTX. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Onconova Therapeutics by 140.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 321,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 188,116 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Onconova Therapeutics by 154.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 37,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Onconova Therapeutics by 147.0% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 46,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 27,396 shares during the last quarter. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib (ON 123300), a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.

