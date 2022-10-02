Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Onconova Therapeutics Trading Down 6.2 %
ONTX stock opened at $0.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.18 and a 200-day moving average of $1.33. Onconova Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $3.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.47.
Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,797.79% and a negative return on equity of 34.81%. The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Onconova Therapeutics will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Onconova Therapeutics
About Onconova Therapeutics
Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib (ON 123300), a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Onconova Therapeutics (ONTX)
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
Receive News & Ratings for Onconova Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onconova Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.