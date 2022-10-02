Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company's stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VBLT. Chardan Capital downgraded shares of Vascular Biogenics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Vascular Biogenics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Vascular Biogenics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.88.

Vascular Biogenics Price Performance

VBLT stock opened at $0.16 on Friday. Vascular Biogenics has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $2.54. The firm has a market cap of $10.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.10.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 6,201.22% and a negative return on equity of 80.16%. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.15 million. Equities analysts predict that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vascular Biogenics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lion Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,108,000. DLD Asset Management LP boosted its position in Vascular Biogenics by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 550,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Vascular Biogenics by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 12,133 shares during the period. 8.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. Its programs are based on its vascular targeting system, a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels; and monocyte targeting technology, an antibody-based technology that enables specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.

See Also

