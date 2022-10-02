Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VBLT. Chardan Capital downgraded shares of Vascular Biogenics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Vascular Biogenics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Vascular Biogenics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.88.

VBLT stock opened at $0.16 on Friday. Vascular Biogenics has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $2.54. The firm has a market cap of $10.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.10.

Vascular Biogenics ( NASDAQ:VBLT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 6,201.22% and a negative return on equity of 80.16%. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.15 million. Equities analysts predict that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lion Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,108,000. DLD Asset Management LP boosted its position in Vascular Biogenics by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 550,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Vascular Biogenics by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 12,133 shares during the period. 8.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. Its programs are based on its vascular targeting system, a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels; and monocyte targeting technology, an antibody-based technology that enables specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.

