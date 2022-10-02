HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on HTBI. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Compass Point downgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HomeTrust Bancshares has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.33.

HomeTrust Bancshares Stock Down 1.5 %

HomeTrust Bancshares stock opened at $22.10 on Friday. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 52 week low of $22.08 and a 52 week high of $32.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.20 million, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.60.

HomeTrust Bancshares Dividend Announcement

HomeTrust Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HTBI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17). HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $38.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.56 million. On average, research analysts expect that HomeTrust Bancshares will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.14%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert E. James acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.81 per share, with a total value of $57,025.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,945.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HomeTrust Bancshares

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HTBI. M3F Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 243,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,087,000 after purchasing an additional 120,528 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 121.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 123,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 67,965 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 194,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 46,592 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 245,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,249,000 after acquiring an additional 38,832 shares during the period. Finally, EJF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 141,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,171,000 after acquiring an additional 37,817 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

Further Reading

