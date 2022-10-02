StockNews.com Upgrades Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $245.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $168.60.

NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $72.98 on Friday. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $72.97 and a 1 year high of $206.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.31.

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $629.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Allegiant Travel news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $182,070.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,163 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,437.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Allegiant Travel news, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.77, for a total value of $98,472.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,255 shares in the company, valued at $4,849,606.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $182,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,437.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,396 shares of company stock worth $465,148 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALGT. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 58.0% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

