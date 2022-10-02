Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Hemisphere Media Group Price Performance

Shares of HMTV opened at $7.15 on Friday. Hemisphere Media Group has a 52 week low of $3.58 and a 52 week high of $13.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.36 and a 200-day moving average of $6.53.

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Hemisphere Media Group had a negative net margin of 15.74% and a negative return on equity of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $54.17 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hemisphere Media Group Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Hemisphere Media Group by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hemisphere Media Group by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 51,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 18,510 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Hemisphere Media Group by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Hemisphere Media Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hemisphere Media Group during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc operates as the Spanish-language media company. The company operates Pantaya, a subscription streaming service of Spanish-language media with approximately million subscribers; Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 17.1 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; WAPA.TV, a news and entertainment website, as well as mobile apps, featuring content produced by WAPA; and WAPA Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.

