Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of EPAY stock opened at $56.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Bottomline Technologies has a 1 year low of $36.05 and a 1 year high of $56.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.98 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bottomline Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPAY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies, Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

