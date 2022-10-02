SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SBAC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $390.00 to $355.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $383.00 to $347.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $385.00 to $380.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $367.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $405.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $384.67.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $284.65 on Friday. SBA Communications has a 52-week low of $280.92 and a 52-week high of $391.15. The stock has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a PE ratio of 88.13 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $325.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $330.67.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $652.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.30 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SBA Communications will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.93%.

Insider Transactions at SBA Communications

In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 5,760 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $1,981,094.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,214,662.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 5,760 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $1,981,094.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,214,662.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,152 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.50, for a total transaction of $396,864.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,251,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,152 shares of company stock worth $18,852,602 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SBA Communications

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in SBA Communications by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in SBA Communications by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 93 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

Further Reading

