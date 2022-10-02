ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on ReWalk Robotics from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

ReWalk Robotics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RWLK opened at $0.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.58 million, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.01. ReWalk Robotics has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $1.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

ReWalk Robotics ( NASDAQ:RWLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical device company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 million. ReWalk Robotics had a negative return on equity of 17.60% and a negative net margin of 270.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ReWalk Robotics will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Global Fund Lp Lind II bought 26,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.02 per share, with a total value of $27,236.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,380,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,038.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders bought 52,115 shares of company stock valued at $48,361 over the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RWLK. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ReWalk Robotics during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 78.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,282 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 60,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 12.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,038,207 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 112,875 shares in the last quarter. 4.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ReWalk Robotics

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Africa. The company offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke in the clinical rehabilitation environment; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic.

Further Reading

