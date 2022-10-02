Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Blucora in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of BCOR stock opened at $19.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Blucora has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $23.36. The firm has a market cap of $923.49 million, a PE ratio of 42.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.28.

Institutional Trading of Blucora

Blucora ( NASDAQ:BCOR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The information services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.05). Blucora had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $256.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Blucora will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCOR. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in Blucora in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,147,000. Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Blucora during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,873,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Blucora during the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Blucora during the first quarter worth approximately $1,032,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its holdings in Blucora by 177.5% during the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Blucora Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

