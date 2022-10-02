TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TCON opened at $1.67 on Friday. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $4.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.99. The stock has a market cap of $35.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.41.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02). Analysts predict that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 17,311 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.73 per share, with a total value of $29,948.03. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,780,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,539,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders have bought 48,452 shares of company stock valued at $86,841. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 57,174 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $150,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 80.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 23,400 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% in the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 4,125,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,251,000 after buying an additional 970,224 shares in the last quarter. 52.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.

