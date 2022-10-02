Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GOLF. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Acushnet in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Acushnet from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.17.

Acushnet Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE GOLF opened at $43.49 on Friday. Acushnet has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $57.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Acushnet Dividend Announcement

Acushnet ( NYSE:GOLF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. Acushnet had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $658.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Acushnet will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Acushnet’s payout ratio is 33.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOLF. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Acushnet by 981.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 453,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,068,000 after purchasing an additional 411,493 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acushnet by 21.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,321,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,202,000 after buying an additional 237,659 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Acushnet by 21.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,306,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,474,000 after buying an additional 228,162 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Acushnet by 6.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,307,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,194,000 after buying an additional 133,079 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Acushnet by 53.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 354,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,281,000 after buying an additional 124,282 shares during the period. 49.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

