Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Receives $102.60 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.60.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRUS. Cowen upped their target price on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th.
In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 1,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.24, for a total value of $160,861.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,155.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 1,823 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.24, for a total transaction of $160,861.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,155.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total value of $84,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,467.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ CRUS opened at $68.80 on Thursday. Cirrus Logic has a twelve month low of $67.03 and a twelve month high of $95.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.46.
Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.20. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $393.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.20 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Cirrus Logic will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.
Cirrus Logic announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 2nd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power and high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, hearing augmentation, and active noise cancellation.
