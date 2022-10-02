Brokerages Set RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) PT at $127.09

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $127.09.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on RingCentral from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on RingCentral in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total value of $98,450.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 109,957 shares in the company, valued at $5,523,140.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other RingCentral news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,960 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total transaction of $98,450.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 109,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,523,140.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 6,047 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $254,276.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 202,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,502,425.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,884 shares of company stock valued at $763,314 over the last 90 days. 7.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new stake in RingCentral during the first quarter worth $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in RingCentral by 177.9% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RNG opened at $39.96 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.82. RingCentral has a 12-month low of $39.54 and a 12-month high of $315.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 0.98.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $486.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.98 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 31.67% and a negative return on equity of 233.94%. Equities research analysts expect that RingCentral will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

