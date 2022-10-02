Brokerages Set Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Price Target at $19.42

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.42.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HPP. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Scotiabank cut their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark David Linehan bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.67 per share, for a total transaction of $87,525.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,217.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $245,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at $264,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark David Linehan purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.67 per share, for a total transaction of $87,525.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 60,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,217.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 29,583 shares of company stock valued at $357,704. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hudson Pacific Properties Trading Up 0.1 %

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPP. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 45,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 76,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 240.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPP opened at $10.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12-month low of $10.69 and a 12-month high of $28.66.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $251.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.69 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Hudson Pacific Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.13%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -526.32%.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

Featured Articles

