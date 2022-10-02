Truist Financial Initiates Coverage on MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB)

Stock analysts at Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 51.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MDB. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on MongoDB to $430.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on MongoDB from $438.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on MongoDB from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on MongoDB from $490.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on MongoDB from $270.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.26.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB Stock Up 1.9 %

MDB stock opened at $198.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $289.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $310.84. The firm has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.04 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. MongoDB has a 1-year low of $188.17 and a 1-year high of $590.00.

Insider Activity

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by ($0.17). MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 52.05% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. The company had revenue of $303.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.15) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that MongoDB will post -5.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Archana Agrawal sold 663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.55, for a total transaction of $229,099.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,744. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Archana Agrawal sold 663 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.55, for a total value of $229,099.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,080 shares in the company, valued at $718,744. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 16,991 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.66, for a total value of $4,258,964.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,070,086.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,160 shares of company stock worth $15,050,095 over the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in MongoDB by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its stake in MongoDB by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.