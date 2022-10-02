Wedbush Trims CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Target Price to $70.00

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Wedbush from $105.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on KMX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on CarMax from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Stephens cut their target price on CarMax to $105.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on CarMax from $120.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on CarMax from $108.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CarMax from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.10.

CarMax Stock Up 1.3 %

KMX stock opened at $66.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.37. The company has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.40. CarMax has a twelve month low of $63.60 and a twelve month high of $155.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at CarMax

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CarMax will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total value of $1,473,836.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,613. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total transaction of $1,473,836.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,613. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $324,552.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,496.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 7,144 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in CarMax by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 702,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,744,000 after purchasing an additional 82,800 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CarMax by 1.8% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of CarMax by 53.9% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

