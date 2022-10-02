Brokerages Set Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) PT at $16.39

Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.95.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Altice USA from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays cut their target price on Altice USA from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Altice USA from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Altice USA from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

In other Altice USA news, Director Charles Stewart sold 31,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $315,284.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,323,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,226,010.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATUS. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Altice USA by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 85,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 8,792 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Altice USA by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,487,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,072,000 after acquiring an additional 98,181 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Altice USA by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,654,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,944,000 after purchasing an additional 53,666 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Altice USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,985,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,448,000 after acquiring an additional 64,178 shares in the last quarter. 56.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATUS stock opened at $5.83 on Thursday. Altice USA has a fifty-two week low of $5.52 and a fifty-two week high of $21.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.26.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 112.67% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Altice USA will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

