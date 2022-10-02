Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Receives $86.33 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.33.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ryder System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com raised Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Ryder System from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Ryder System Trading Up 1.9 %

R opened at $75.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.31. Ryder System has a 52 week low of $61.71 and a 52 week high of $93.05.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.33. Ryder System had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ryder System will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This is an increase from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is currently 17.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,750 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total value of $213,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,493.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ryder System

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ryder System in the second quarter worth $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 146.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 749 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

About Ryder System

(Get Rating)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.